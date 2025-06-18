Khattar, Chahal inspect new govt housing in surprise visit

New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, along with NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, conducted a surprise inspection of newly-constructed government housing quarters in Sarojini Nagar on Tuesday. The visit also included a review of NDMC’s preparedness to tackle waterlogging issues ahead of the monsoon.

Senior officials from NDMC and NBCC, including NDMC Secretary Tariq Thomas and Chief Engineer (Civil) H.P. Singh, were present during the inspection.

Chahal stated that NDMC is fully committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, Viksit Delhi, and a modern NDMC. “These residential redevelopment projects are part of the Prime Minister’s vision to provide sustainable, dignified housing to government employees,” he added.

Minister Khattar said the visit aimed to understand residents’ concerns and assess areas prone to waterlogging. “Minor issues in new buildings are normal, but it is essential to address them on-site. We will hold a meeting with concerned departments within a week to resolve these,” he assured.

The inspection covered vulnerable spots like Sarojini Nagar Market, Lodhi Estate, and NBCC housing colonies. Khattar directed officials to complete all drain and sewage works before heavy rains begin.

In Bharti Nagar, he reviewed monsoon preparedness measures such as sump pits, pump installations, and rainwater harvesting pits. Chahal also mentioned that local associations have requested road widening and raised issues related to NBCC quarters.