Khalistani sentiments, radicalism on rise under AAP ruled Pb: Cong

NEW DELHI: Congress on Monday alleged that under AAP-ruled Punjab, Khalistani sentiments and radicalism are on the rise, calling the AAP model of governance something that will “destroy the country.”

Addressing a press conference, All India Congress Committee Treasurer and MP Ajay Maken, along with Former Deputy Chief Minister and Former Home Minister of Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, claimed that 11 grenade attacks had taken place across Punjab, with no action being taken by the government, and the incidents receiving little to no media attention.

The Congress leaders alleged that these grenades were Australian made, the same kind used in the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Randhawa said that he had written to the Home Minister, calling for urgent attention to the matter.

“Kejriwal goes on with promises to implement the Delhi model in Punjab and the Punjab model here in Delhi. His model is nothing but a model to destroy the country,” Randhawa said accusing the AAP government of not addressing on the alleged grenade attacks.

“Our chief minister (referring to Bhagwant Mann) is a coward. He cannot speak against Khalistanis and act against them. Kejriwal must answer to these issues,” he added. During the press conference, Congress also showed a PowerPoint titled “AAP Ki Paap Ki Kadi,” featuring statements from KPS Gill, the former Director General of Police in Punjab.

In his statements, Gill had warned that if AAP came to power in Punjab, radicalism would spread further, the party leaders said.

Randhawa also presented slides showing incidents of alleged terrorist attacks that, according to Congress, the AAP government failed to act upon.

The Congress further alleged that in 2014, banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had met with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that he had received funding from him.

They also alleged calls between AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha and SFJ.

“Despite this (referring to the incidents showed in the PPT), the AAP government did not take any action, and neither had the Indian government”, Congress claimed.

“This party will destroy Punjab and the country,” Randhawa added.

Commenting on a separate incident, Maken condemned the attack on the statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar, calling it a “condemnable act,” and questioned, “Kejriwal, are you desh drohi (traitor)?”

He warned the Delhi residents asking them to vote against the AAP, saying such a party should not be kept in power.

“I want to caution people of Delhi. They must not vote for a party which keeps silent on rise of Khalistani sentiments and radicalism under them. They must oust AAP from Delhi and Punjab,” Maken said.

When asked if the party will end its alliance with the AAP as part of the INDIA bloc at the backdrop of these allegations, Maken did not give a clear answer.