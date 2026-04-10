Khalid Saifi gets 6-day interim bail to attend family weddings

new delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted six days of interim bail to 2020 Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi to attend family functions scheduled this month.



Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the bail application filed by Saifi, the founder of United Against Hate, seeking two weeks of interim bail to attend weddings of his niece and nephew and allowed his plea to attend the family functions.

In an order today, the court said, “The Barat and Nikah of the nephew of the applicant will take place on April 16, 2026 and the Nikah of the niece and reception of both his niece and nephew will be on April 19, 2026, and as these functions are important, the court can grant the desired relief to the applicant for attending these functions only.”

Opposing the bail application, the Special Public Prosecutor Anirudh Mishra submitted that the accused has been misusing the process of court by seeking the same relief again and again on the same grounds.

“The applicant obtained interim bail previously on two occasions i.e. on October 13, 2025 and then again on January 29, 2026 on the same grounds i.e. marriage ceremony in the family and cannot be allowed to take this liberty again and again,” he contended

before the court.

After considering the submissions, the court observed that some of the ceremonies mentioned in the application, such as Haldi, Bhat and Challa rituals, did not require the Saifi’s presence.

However, the court held that the Nikah ceremonies and reception scheduled on April 16 and 19 were significant family events warranting limited relief. Court granted Saifi interim bail on Rs 20,000 bond, restricting movement and contact.