Khakha’s daughter moves HC seeking anticipatory bail

: The daughter of suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha, who was arrested in the case of alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

The plea came up for hearing before Justice Saurabh Banerjee who listed it for an in-camera proceeding on Thursday. Khakha’s 19-year-old daughter approached

the high court after dismissal of her anticipatory bail plea by a trial court here on September 22.

According to the prosecution, his daughter is accused of abetment to the crime. The suspended officer, who allegedly raped the girl several times and impregnated her, was arrested by the police on August 21 and is in judicial custody.

His wife Seema Rani, who is accused of giving the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy, is also in judicial custody. Khakha had allegedly raped the minor several times between November 2020 and January 2021. The minor was the daughter of a person known to the accused, police had said.

The couple was arrested after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital. A case has been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), police said.

IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without

woman’s consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have

also been invoked in the case, police said.