Khajuri Khas: Quarrel over animals domestication on road turns violent

New Delhi: A quarrel over the domestication of animals on a public road escalated into a violent clash in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, leading to injuries to several people and arrest of one person, police on Thursday said.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday near 30 Futa Road, police said in a statement.

“Police received a call regarding the altercation and a team was dispatched to the scene. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the complainant, Manoj Dhama, objected to Sarvar, identified as the main accused for keeping animals on the road,” the statement read.

The two reportedly had a dispute on this issue. When Dhama asked Sarvar to remove the animals from the road, the latter got infuriated and allegedly called five to six other people. The group then attacked Dhama, his family members and other local residents who tried to intervene, it said.

Based on Dhama’s complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered at Khajuri Khas PS. Sarvar (27) was arrested on the same day, police said. “Multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the other people involved in the attack,” they said.

It also came to light during investigation that both parties were involved in the sale and purchase of second-hand cars, police said.

This business rivalry angle is also being examined as part of the probe.