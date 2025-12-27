Khajuri Khas: Body found in nala

New Delhi: Delhi Police have recovered the body of an unidentified man from a nala in the Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi on Friday.

Police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at Khajuri Khas police station at around 10 am on December 26. A team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man, estimated to be about 35 years old, lying in a water channel near B-Block, Khajuri. The deceased could not be identified at the time of recovery, police said.

A forensic team was called to the scene to examine the surroundings and collect physical evidence to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death. The area was documented and secured to preserve material relevant to the investigation.

After the initial examination, the body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police said the autopsy is expected to clarify the cause, manner and approximate time of death.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Khajuri Khas police station, a provision invoked in cases involving the discovery of a body under suspicious or unexplained circumstances.

Police said they are investigating whether the death was the result of foul play or was accidental or natural. Efforts are also underway to establish the identity of the deceased, as no documents or belongings were recovered from the spot.

Investigators are checking missing persons records, questioning residents in the surrounding area and examining CCTV footage from nearby locations. Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the man or shed light on the circumstances of his death.