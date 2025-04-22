Key witness gunned down in cold-blooded plot; three arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals involved in a cold-blooded conspiracy to murder a 20-year-old key witness in an earlier homicide case.

The accused were identified as Rizwan alias Lala (20), Firoj Khan alias Aman (22), and Kishan Kumar alias Kishna (39), all were residents of Sunder Nagri, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrests were made following a swift and intensive investigation, leading to the recovery of the murder weapon, live cartridges, cash, and mobile phones. The case unfolded on April 14, when a PCR call reported gunfire that had struck a woman near the Main Road between Keshav Park and Pocket A, GTB Enclave.

Responding officers found the victim lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead due to a gunshot wound.

A murder case under an FIR was registered, and Inspector Devender Singh took up the investigation.

A special team led by Inspector Brijesh Misra and supervised by ACP Seemapuri began a meticulous probe, reviewing CCTV footage and working with informers.

The footage revealed the victim walking with a man, later identified as Rizwan alias Lala, in a seemingly friendly manner. CCTV footage showed Rizwan fleeing after Sayara’s murder.

She had witnessed a previous killing, prompting the accused to plot her death.

Rizwan befriended her, was armed and paid to carry out the act.

All three accused have been arrested. Police recovered the weapon, cash, and mobiles, and praised the investigation team’s swift action.