Key suspect in GTB Enclave murder case apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Gopal (24), a resident of Mandoli, in connection with a murder case registered at GTB Enclave Police Station.

Acting on an informant’s tip, a team led by ACP Vivek Tyagi and Inspector Pankaj Thakran apprehended the suspect near Badi Masjid, Mandoli, on December 3.

Gopal, a Class 9 dropout and auto-rickshaw driver with a history of substance abuse, had been absconding for two months.

He is accused of participating in a violent attack on September 29-30, 2024, near Jhilmil Metro Station.

The incident occurred following an altercation with six individuals on motorcycles, leaving Anurag dead, Rinku critically injured, and Akash with minor wounds.

Three suspects—Arjun Pandit, Rohit, and Ashish—are already in custody, while two others, Mohit alias Maari and Doramon, remain at large.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on gangsters and absconders.