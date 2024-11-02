Key suspect in Dabri footpath murder nabbed in 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested the prime suspect for the sensational murder of a man on the footpath in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area. The accused has been identified as Ravi (25) resident of Tamil Enclave, Vijay Enclave, Dabri, Delhi. According to the police, the murder occurred in the early hours of October 30, when Sadam was attacked by unknown assailants while sitting with a female companion.

The crime, taking place around 1:00 a.m. with no nearby CCTV cameras or eyewitnesses, initially appeared unsolvable.

Dabri Police Station registered the case as a murder under section 103(1) BNS, with Crime Branch immediately forming a dedicated team to investigate.

Led by Inspector Yogesh Kumar and Vinod Yadav, and overseen by ACP Umesh Barthwal, the police team included sub-inspectors and head constables who diligently pursued the case despite limited leads. A breakthrough occurred when Head Constable Parmanand received a tip-off about Ravi, a local figure in Dabri.

Upon apprehension, Ravi confessed that he and an accomplice, known only as Noni, attempted to rob Sadam while consuming narcotics near Vijay Enclave. When Sadam resisted, Ravi fatally stabbed him.

Ravi has a criminal history, including three thefts, and has struggled with addiction.