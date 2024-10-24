Key suspect in culpable homicide case nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested Rahul Kumar (20), a suspect in a culpable homicide case registered at Samaypur Badli Police Station. Kumar had been evading capture since August 2, following a violent incident initially reported as a theft. He and his associates brutally assaulted the victim with sticks and rods, leading to the victim’s death at BJRM Hospital. A case was filed, identifying Kumar as the main perpetrator.

After repeated attempts to locate him failed, the court issued a proclamation against him under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code on October 18. A special team led by Inspector Singh intensified efforts and traced Kumar to Swaroop Nagar.

He was ultimately arrested outside Rohini Court. Despite his young age and background as a cosmetics vendor, Kumar’s involvement in the deadly attack highlights the serious nature of the crime.