Key roads closed in Delhi till Jul 23; traffic cops issue advisory

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a detailed advisory announcing the closure of several key stretches in the national capital till 8 AM on July 23 due to the pilgrim rush in the last leg of the Kanwar Yatra period.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said the left carriageway of GT Road from the Keshav Chowk roundabout to Yudhishthir Setu (ISBT) will remain closed to vehicular movement from 8 AM on July 21 to 8 AM on July 23 to facilitate safe

passage for Kanwariyas.

Additionally, a separate advisory said that several major routes, including GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara Border and Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, will also remain closed during this period.

“Traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) and from Pusta Road to Shastri Park will be restricted. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches and follow alternative routes,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

Sharing the route plans, traffic police said the stretch between Keshav Chowk and Yudhishthir Setu (ISBT) is shut for vehicles, and Seemapuri to Apsara Border will be completely closed for traffic.

Anand Vihar to Apsara Border will be restricted till 8 AM on July 23. GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass will be closed and traffic will not be permitted. Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) will be closed for commuters. Pusta Road to Shastri Park will not be accessible.

Delhi Police advised ISBT-bound commuters to take alternative routes via Keshav Chowk underpass, Vikas Marg, or Road No 66. Traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg, Seelampur, Dharampura, Khajoori Chowk, and Shastri Park is being diverted.

Commuters are urged to follow diversions, avoid restricted zones, and cooperate with traffic personnel.