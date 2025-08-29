Key public services soon on WhatsApp in Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is preparing to roll out a new initiative that will allow residents to access key public services through WhatsApp. Branded as “WhatsApp Governance”, the project is designed to cut down on long queues, paperwork, and middlemen by enabling citizens to request and receive official documents from their phones.

According to officials, the platform will use WhatsApp’s business API and artificial intelligence tools to provide nearly 25–30 services in its first phase. These will cover essential certificates and departmental approvals, ranging from marriage registrations to driving licences. Additional services are expected to be added gradually once the system is fully operational.

The model is fairly simple. A dedicated WhatsApp number will be launched, where citizens can begin by sending a greeting message. The chatbot will then guide them through the process, connect them to the relevant department, and prompt them to fill out required forms. Once verification is completed, certificates will be made available for download through secure QR codes, all within the same chat window.

To ensure inclusivity, the platform will feature a multilingual chatbot powered by generative AI. Initially, support will be available in Hindi and English, with scope to add more languages later. The AI system will also be equipped to recognise user intent, making the interaction more conversational and less technical. Officials say the automated model will significantly reduce waiting time and improve efficiency.

The plan comes after the Aam Aadmi Party’s earlier “doorstep delivery” scheme, which had promised over 30 services at home, remained inactive for more than a year. With that programme now expected to be formally scrapped, the new WhatsApp model is being positioned as a digital-first alternative to address citizens’ grievances and improve ease of access. In addition to public services, the government also intends to use the platform to broadcast updates on welfare schemes, policies, and announcements through messages, images, and videos. Officials believe the initiative could transform how people interact with government departments, making governance more accessible and user-friendly from the palm of one’s hand.