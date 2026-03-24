Key operative of Pak-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti’s network held: Cops

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti’s network and busted a module that was recruiting Indian youths through social media and grooming them for activities ranging from propaganda to terror attacks, an official said on Monday.



The accused, identified as Harmandeep Singh alias Harman (18), a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended following discreet surveillance on Bhatti and his foreign-based network, he said.

“The arrest has exposed a structured terror syndicate being operated remotely from Pakistan, wherein handlers were targeting vulnerable youth in India and luring them with promises of money, recognition and a lavish lifestyle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said in a statement.

Police said the accused was in regular contact with Bhatti and his associates through multiple social media platforms. His mobile phone allegedly contained incriminating chats with Pakistan-based handlers, along with photos and videos of activities carried

out at their behest.

Harman also claimed that his associates were involved in a firing incident in the Kashmiri Gate area in Delhi.

It also emerged during the probe that a Pakistan-based associate of Bhatti had publicly claimed responsibility for planning the incident on social media, they said.

“As part of his assigned tasks, Harman was instructed to paint graffiti at public places to spread fear and attract attention towards the module. Acting on these directions, he allegedly painted graffiti at three locations in Talwara in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district and shared images and videos with his handlers as

proof,” the officer said.

A black spray paint bottle used for painting the graffiti and a mobile phone containing incriminating material were recovered from his

possession, he said.

Police said the module followed a well-defined modus operandi. Pakistani handlers, including Bhatti and his associates, would identify and recruit people by analysing their social media activity.

“Once selected, recruits were gradually inducted into the network and assigned tasks in a phased manner,”

DCP Chaitanya said. Initially, they were given low-risk assignments such as arranging logistics, transferring money, conducting reconnaissance of sensitive locations and sharing videos, or painting graffiti at public places.

After gaining their trust and assessing their commitment, handlers would escalate their roles to more serious tasks such as carrying out grenade attacks or firing incidents, the officer said.

“During interrogation, Harman revealed that he had discontinued his studies at an early stage and later became active on social media platforms. Influenced by posts showcasing the lifestyle... of gangsters, he developed an inclination towards joining such networks,”

Chaitanya said.

Police said the accused was recruited into a terror module, tasked with expanding its network and planning attacks, including a

grenade strike in Rampur. His arrest thwarted

potential threats.