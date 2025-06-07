Key drug peddler held with Rs 1 crore charas

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a key player in an interstate drug trafficking network. An anonymous source tipped the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch about the criminal. The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar (51) son of Late Rajendra resident of PochanPur Extension-A, Dwarka, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was apprehended near Khajuri Chowk with 1.896 kilograms of high-quality charas, estimated to be worth approximately ₹1 crore in the international market. The operation was executed on June 4 by a specialized team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar under the supervision of ACP Rajkumar of ANTF. The arrest was made following extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering. The accused was caught while waiting on a white Honda Activa scooty, apparently preparing to deliver the contraband. A case was registered under an FIR at the Crime Branch under sections 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act. The follow-up arrest and documentation were handled by SI Dev. Pawan Kumar admitted to supplying charas for 15 years, sourcing it from Himachal Pradesh. Previously convicted in a 2011 NDPS case, he used a scooty for deliveries. Police are probing links to a wider network.