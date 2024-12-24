Key conspirator held in Diwali night killing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a criminal and key conspirator in the sensational murder case of Gagan Oberoy, reported in Uttam Nagar Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Anshu Gupta (39), a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused had been evading arrest since the case’s registration on November 1, and is a known history-sheeter with prior involvement in four criminal cases, including attempted murder and violations under the Arms Act.

The incident occurred on the night of October 31, when Oberoy was celebrating Diwali with friends near his home. An altercation broke out between Oberoy and another group, including Pardeep alias Monu Naag, Kaku, and Anshu Gupta.

Hours later, the trio confronted Oberoy again near Hastsal Road, where Pardeep fatally attacked him with a knife, while Gupta and Kaku instigated the violence.

Despite efforts to save him, Oberoy succumbed to his injuries, leading to the registration of an FIR at Uttam Nagar PS.

While Pardeep was arrested shortly after the murder, Gupta managed to evade authorities by frequently changing locations. Following a tip-off about Gupta’s movements near Eros Mall in Dwarka, a team led by Inspector Gulshan Yadav and supervised by ACP Naresh Kumar was formed. The operation culminated in Gupta’s arrest after a high-stakes chase.

During interrogation, Gupta, a driver by profession, confessed to his role in the murder and revealed his long-standing association with local criminals Monu Naag and Ramesh alias Kaku.