Key accused in ATM card swap scam held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested Sukhdev alias Sonu (40) from Haryana for an ATM card exchange scam involving Rs 2,65,000.

Declared a Proclaimed Offender in August 2023, he allegedly masterminded the fraud, withdrawing money from a complainant’s account after swapping ATM cards.

An FIR was registered, leading to the arrest of an accomplice, Sunny, who identified Sukhdev. A Special Staff team tracked and caught him on February 8. His arrest has helped resolve multiple ATM fraud cases in Palam Village and Sagarpur. Police are questioning him further and working to recover stolen assets.