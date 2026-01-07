Keshav Puram civic woes under Mayor’s scanner

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the B-3 Block in Keshav Puram, directing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to take immediate steps to improve civic amenities and address residents’ grievances without delay.

Accompanied by the Chairman of the Education Committee and local councillor Yogesh Verma, the Mayor reviewed the condition of sanitation, public amenities and general maintenance in the area. Senior MCD officials were present during the visit. Residents raised concerns related to cleanliness, upkeep of public spaces and long-pending civic issues, which the Mayor heard firsthand.

Emphasising accountability, Singh instructed concerned departments to ensure effective and time-bound resolution of complaints, warning that negligence in addressing public grievances would not be tolerated. He also took note of complaints regarding persistent garbage accumulation on a vacant DDA plot, which residents said was creating unhygienic conditions. The Mayor directed officials to arrange immediate cleaning of the site and ensure regular monitoring to prevent a recurrence.

Stating that cleanliness, improved civic amenities and a safe living environment remain top priorities of the MCD, the Mayor urged officials to work at the grassroots level and maintain constant engagement with citizens. Verma said the MCD is committed to the overall development of Keshav Puram and will continue efforts to strengthen civic infrastructure and public services in the area.