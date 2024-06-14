Kerala man makes daring escape

Kasaragod (Kerala): A split-second decision by Nalinakshan, who was among those in the residential building in Kuwait which caught fire, saved his life. At least 45 Indians have died in the fire tragedy, according to Kuwaiti authorities.

The resident of Thrikkaripur in northern Kerala, found himself trapped on a third floor apartment in the building when disaster struck.

In a daring bid to escape the flames, he made a split-second decision that saved his life -- he jumped onto a nearby water tank. Though the leap to safety left him with broken ribs and injuries, Nalinakshan managed to survive the tragedy. Relatives who lived nearby quickly found him and rushed him to a hospital in Kuwait for urgent medical care. “We received the shocking news around 11 am on Wednesday. He had jumped onto the water tank but couldn’t move,” Nalinakshan’s uncle Balakrishnan said.

“We haven’t been able to speak much with Nalinakshan because of the injuries. His surgery will be performed, and we are slightly relieved because he is being treated at a good hospital there,” Balakrishnan added.

According to NORKA Roots, the number of people from Kerala who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy has risen to 24.