Kerala delegation visits city to study solid waste management practices

NEW DELHI: A 31-member delegation from the Ramanattukara Municipality in Kerala, led by Chairperson Pushpa, met with the Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Monday at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters. The visit was part of an effort to study the solid waste management (SWM) systems in place in the national capital and explore adaptable solutions for their own municipality.

The delegation, comprising municipal councillors and senior officials, held extensive discussions with Mayor Singh, MCD officials, and Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi. The interaction focused on understanding the strategies Delhi employs to manage the daily challenge of handling solid waste in one of India’s largest and most densely populated cities.

Mayor Singh briefed the delegation on MCD’s waste management efforts, noting Delhi processes 8,000 of 11,500 tonnes of daily waste using sustainable methods. Officials detailed segregation, transport, and disposal challenges. The Ramanattukara team visited the Okhla waste-to-energy plant. Delegation leader Pushpa expressed interest in adopting similar practices to enhance urban governance and service delivery back home.