Kejriwal’s wife Sunita meets him at ED office

BY MPost23 March 2024 7:04 PM GMT

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday evening met him at the ED office where he is lodged under custody in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had allowed Sunita Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar (Kejriwal’s personal assistant) to meet him every day for half an hour between 6-7 pm, apart from his lawyers.

Sunita Kejriwal met her husband at the ED office at A P J Abdul Kalam Road as per the court’s order, officials said.

Wearing salwar suit and holding some papers, she was captured by news cameras while exiting the ED office and boarding a car.

