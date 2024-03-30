Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday announced the ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’ campaign, urging people to support her husband, who is in the ED’s custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.



In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has challenged the “most corrupt and dictatorial forces” in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.

Issuing two WhatsApp numbers — 8297324624 and 9700297002 — Sunita Kejriwal said people can send their blessings, prayers or any other messages to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and she will communicate those to him.

“Yesterday, Arvind presented his side in the court, and the entire country heard it. If you have not, please listen to it once. Whatever he said in front of the court requires a lot of courage. He is a true patriot,” she said. Sunita said the way Kejriwal was

fighting was “exactly how our freedom fighters fought the British tyranny”.

“I have been with him for the last 30 years; patriotism is in his every pore. Arvind has challenged the most powerful, corrupt, and dictatorial forces of the country,” she said.

“If anyone wants to send any other message, they can also send it. You have called Arvind your brother, your son, will you not support your brother and your son in this fight? I have full confidence that we will all fight this battle together,” Sunita said.

She said many mothers have made a wish for their son Kejriwal, many sisters have also made a wish for their brother and urged people to send them in writing

“I also received calls from many people that they are fasting for Arvind. This is how much people love him. Write all that and send it. If you have anything else to say, anything that comes to your mind, write it and send it on these WhatsApp numbers,” she said.

She urged each member from each family to take part in this campaign.

“Arvind will be very happy to read your messages. I will give each of your messages to him in custody. And to send him a message, you do not need to belong to the Aam Aadmi Party; you may be from any party.” “All youth, women, elderly, children, rich, poor, everyone must write something to their brother, their son Arvind ji and also publicise these WhatsApp numbers widely,” she said.

Messages sent to the number generate a customised response from Sunita that reads: “Received your message sent for Kejriwal ji. Heartfelt gratitude for this. I will get them to read your message and inform you. - Sunita Kejriwal.”