Kejriwal’s vision: Several Cong leaders join AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saw a significant boost in its ranks as several prominent Congress office bearers joined its fold, inspired by the policies of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The new joiners include former Youth Congress vice president from Kalkaji, Jaspreet Singh Atwal, and former General Secretary Nadeem Khan, along with other key Congress leaders. CM Atishi welcomed the new members, symbolising their commitment to the party by placing

the signature AAP cap and scarf on them.