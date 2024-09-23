Kejriwal’s rally had no public participation, it was a gathering of his party workers: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday asked Arvind Kejriwal why he “betrayed” anti-corruption movement leader Anna Hazare and his associates like Kumar Vishwas and did not fulfil the promise of Lokpal, retaliating over the AAP convener’s posers to the RSS in his rally.



Kejriwal’s rally had no public participation and it was a gathering of his party workers that turned out to be a “flop”, said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva in a statement.

“After 10 years of corruption and incompetence under his government in Delhi, Kejriwal has lost the moral authority to question other political parties and speak on corruption,” he said assailing the former chief minister of Delhi.

Sachdeva said the BJP is asking Kejriwal why he “betrayed” Hazare, trust of his associates like Kiran Bedi, Shazia Ilmi and Kumar Vishwas, formed alliance with the Congress betraying his pledge, doing nothing about his ideal of Lokpal and the people on the issue of corruption.

“Kejriwal’s political journey is nearing its end, as witnessed today at the Jantar Mantar where, despite heavy publicity, not even his own party workers showed up, let alone the public,” Sachdeva claimed.

A few DTC contract workers and bus marshals, who went at the Jantar Mantar to raise their voice, were pushed away, he charged.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that Kejriwal, who was granted bail in the “liquor scam” case by the Supreme Court, mouthed “blatant lies” and tried to

play “victim card” before a “hired” crowd. Kejriwal’s bid to project himself as a “kattar imaandaar” (staunchly honest) at his ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ rally was “laughable”, he said.

“If Kejriwal was honest and did not commit any corruption of liquor scam, why did he quit as the CM after coming out on bail?” Yadav asked.

Kejriwal during his rally asked Bhagwat if he agrees with the BJP’s politics of targetting the opposition leaders and governments using

central probe agencies against them, and induction of leaders in the party dubbed “corrupt” by its leaders.

He also asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief how he felt about a purported statement by the BJP president that his party does not need the outfit.