Kejriwal’s rallies draw homemakers and senior citizens

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal’s rallies have been drawing significant crowds across Delhi, with thousands attending to hear the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s plans for the future. The turnout includes people from different sections of society, such as students, homemakers, senior citizens, and workers, highlighting the wide-ranging interest in his leadership.

Attendees have cited various reasons for their support, including policies related to electricity, education, and healthcare. Sunita Devi, a homemaker from East Delhi, said, “Free electricity and better schools have helped many families like ours. We have come here to listen to what Kejriwal ji has to say for the next five years.”

At the rallies, people have been waving AAP flags and chanting slogans, creating a charged atmosphere. Many have spoken about the impact of government schemes on their daily lives. Ravi Kumar, a college student from Laxmi Nagar, shared his views on the education sector. “The condition of government schools has improved, and that’s something people have noticed,” he said.

For senior citizens, access to healthcare has been a key talking point. Ram Prasad, a retired government employee, said, “Mohalla clinics have made medical treatment easier, especially for older people who find it difficult to visit big hospitals.”

With elections approaching, these rallies indicate that AAP continues to hold public interest.

Whether this will convert into votes remains to be seen, but the high turnout suggests that Kejriwal’s policies and leadership are being actively discussed among

Delhi’s voters.