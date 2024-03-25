Kejriwal’s order from custody part of ‘script’: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, calling his instruction from ED custody to the water minister scripted and his arrest a cause of celebration for the people of the city.



Tiwari said, “In ED’s custody there is a culprit and taking his reference today a script has been written that water and sewer-related facilities in Delhi are disorganised.”

Tiwari’s remarks come after Water minister Atishi, in a press conference, informed media that she received directions from the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late Saturday, from ED custody, on running the city government.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday from his official residence. A court on Friday sent him to the central agency’s custody till March 28.

“This (Kejriwal’s direction) comes after no one in Delhi came to his support.

The public didn’t express sorrow at his arrest. In fact, they are celebrating, distributing sweets, and bursting crackers that the man who made Delhi cry is behind bars now,”

Tiwari claimed.