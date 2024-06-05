Kejriwal’s bail, campaign fail to make an impact

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal, the prominent figure in Delhi’s political scene, has been at the helm of the city’s governance for nearly a decade. As Chief Minister, he has led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to resounding victories in two consecutive state elections, solidifying his party’s position in the capital’s political landscape. However, the party’s fortunes have not mirrored this success on the national stage.



In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the AAP failed to secure a single seat in the national parliament, starkly contrasting its dominance in Delhi’s state Assembly. With the 2024 general elections on the horizon, Kejriwal has been making strategic moves to expand his party’s influence beyond the capital.

Kejriwal’s recent release on bail, specifically to campaign for the upcoming elections, highlights the significance he attaches to this electoral cycle. His temporary leave from judicial custody was seen as an opportunity to capitalise on public sympathy, potentially boosting his party’s prospects. However, pre-poll surveys suggest that the anticipated sympathy wave may not materialise.

The AAP-Congress alliance lost all seven seats in Delhi in the general elections in 2024. This result underscores the uphill battle Kejriwal faced in translating his local popularity into national success.

Upon his release, Kejriwal embarked on an aggressive campaign, framing his arrest as a result of his pro-people policies and accusing the ruling BJP of orchestrating his detention to undermine his government’s welfare schemes. He portrayed himself as a victim of political vendettas, urging voters to support him as a bulwark against such persecution.

Despite these efforts, the polling data suggests that Kejriwal’s narrative may not have resonated with the electorate as hoped. The AAP-Congress alliance appears to be struggling to consolidate its support base, with the BJP expected to retain a stronghold in Delhi.

The BJP is projected to maintain a commanding lead, with a slight decrease in its vote share from the previous election. Meanwhile, the INDIA alliance, which includes the AAP and Congress, is expected to see a modest increase in votes but may not be sufficient to challenge the BJP’s dominance in the capital.

As the election results draw near, the AAP and its allies face a critical moment. The

outcome will not only determine their immediate political future but also signal the effectiveness of Kejriwal’s strategy to position himself as a national leader capable of challenging the status quo.