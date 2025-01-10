Kejriwal writes to CEC against violation of MCC by Parvesh Verma, demands action

New Delhi: In a recent development, former Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), accusing BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal’s complaint highlights a series of illegal activities,

including a controversial campaign and the distribution of money and job cards to voters, allegedly aimed at influencing the election.

In his letter, Kejriwal raised concerns about Verma’s “Har Ghar Naukri” campaign, which was launched on January 8, 2025, despite the MCC coming into effect on January 7. The campaign involves distributing posters and setting up camps at various locations in the New Delhi constituency, including Princess Park. Additionally, a job fair has been announced for January 15, further violating the MCC.

“Mr. Verma is also distributing job cards to voters with bar codes. This is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits such activities,” Kejriwal wrote. He also noted that money was being distributed directly to voters from Verma’s official residence, with an amount of Rs 1,100 per woman under a fake “Laadli Behen” scheme.

“Bank account details and personal identification details are being recorded,” Kejriwal added, calling it a “blatant disregard of the law.”

Kejriwal called for immediate action, urging the Election Commission to stop the campaign, remove unauthorised posters, and prosecute Verma and the BJP for violating the MCC and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. He also demanded an immediate raid on Verma’s residence to halt the distribution of money.

The AAP leader further expressed concerns about the impartiality of the local election machinery, citing a lack of response from the District Election Officer (DEO) to complaints about voter list manipulation. “It appears that the DEO has failed to act impartially and is allowing the election

process to be influenced by the BJP,” Kejriwal stated, calling

for the immediate suspension of the DEO. Kejriwal’s letter to the CEC was accompanied by evidence, including photographs of campaign materials and details of the alleged

illegal activities.