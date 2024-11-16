Kejriwal welcomes former Cong MLA Dhingan into AAP

New Delhi: In a significant political development ahead of Delhi’s upcoming Assembly elections, former Congress MLA and prominent Dalit leader, Veer Singh Dhingan, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Dhingan, a three-time MLA from Seemapuri, was welcomed into the party by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed his enthusiasm about the addition.

“Today is a day of great joy as Veer Singh Dhingan joins the AAP. His dedication to public service and his work for the Dalit community will greatly strengthen our mission,” Kejriwal said while draping Dhingan with the party’s cap and sash. Kejriwal emphasised that AAP’s success is rooted in its performance-based approach. “We seek votes purely based on our work. If we’ve worked for you, give us your votes, if not, don’t,” he asserted. The party, he added, is growing rapidly as more leaders from Congress, BJP, and other parties join in support of AAP’s vision for Delhi.

In his speech, Dhingan expressed his dissatisfaction with Congress’s recent actions, particularly its indirect support for the BJP during the MCD Mayor Election. “Congress’s actions, effectively aiding the BJP, were deeply disheartening,” Dhingan said. He also lauded Kejriwal’s commitment to the welfare of Dalits, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader who has truly worked for Dalits. His dedication to the marginalized and backward communities is unmatched.” Dhingan’s entry into AAP is expected to strengthen the party’s position, particularly in Seemapuri, where he remains a popular and respected figure.