Kejriwal visits flood relief camp in Shastri Park, alleges delays in aid

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the Delhi government to provide adequate relief materials to the flood-affected people in the national capital, saying there have been delays in food delivery and setting up tents.

During a visit to a relief camp in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park, Kejriwal, a former chief minister, remarked that if the central government can send relief materials to

earthquake-hit Afghanistan, Delhi’s flood victims should also get help on time.

“I can see that people are facing issues. They are not getting food on time. There are mosquitoes everywhere. It has been raining but tents were only put up yesterday. This is a natural calamity. We urge the government to provide facilities to people. It is the

responsibility of the government to make adequate arrangements,” Kejriwal told reporters. The former CM also said that all of Delhi is facing the issue of waterlogging.

“The desilting of drains did not happen on time. There is sewer backflow in many areas and there is no drinking water in many places. I urge the government to provide facilities to people,” he said. Kejriwal also requested the BJP-led government at the Centre to provide aid to flood-affected states in north India. He visited Punjab, which has seen devastating floods on Thursday, to take stock of the situation in the AAP-ruled state.