Kejriwal vacates CM residence

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), moves into a new residence at bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens’ Delhi, on Friday. This change comes just days after his unexpected resignation from the position of chief minister, a role he has held since 2015. Kejriwal’s transition to this new address is significant as it places him in close proximity to the AAP headquarters and aligns him with the party’s



ongoing strategies in the lead-up to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The bungalow, which was previously allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, will now serve as Kejriwal’s home where he will reside with his family. Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the move during a press conference, noting that numerous party leaders had offered their residences to Kejriwal

following his decision to vacate 6 Flagstaff Road, his home for nearly a decade.

Mittal expressed his delight upon learning that Kejriwal chose to stay at his residence. In a video message, he stated, “When I realised that he had no place to stay after his

resignation, I invited him to be my guest. It gives me immense joy that he has accepted my invitation.”

Kejriwal’s departure from his former residence has stirred attention, particularly as it faced scrutiny from opposition parties, who labeled it a “Sheesh Mahal” due to alleged irregularities linked to its reconstruction. The controversy surrounding 6 Flagstaff Road highlights the political tensions in the capital, especially in the wake of Kejriwal’s recent imprisonment related to an alleged excise policy scam. He spent over five months in Tihar Jail before his release, which has intensified scrutiny on his political future.

Upon vacating his official residence, Kejriwal moved his belongings using just two auto rickshaws. He expressed gratitude to the staff, shaking hands and embracing them before leaving. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh highlighted Kejriwal’s integrity, stating, “I will vacate my house in an hour. Leaders tend to cling to their bungalows and privileges for years. Arvind Kejriwal resigned from being the CM and vacated the official residence.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another senior AAP leader, emphasised that Kejriwal resigned of his own accord, stating, “He doesn’t need any certificate from the BJP.” He reiterated that true leaders make principled decisions and urged the BJP to reflect on its own practices regarding power and privilege.

Earlier, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had also relocated to a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road, which is officially assigned to another AAP MP, Harbhajan Singh. Sisodia, who had previously occupied a residence on Mathura Road, was forced to relocate after his arrest earlier this year due to the same excise policy scandal that has ensnared Kejriwal. As AAP prepares for the critical Assembly elections, the party’s internal dynamics, including the housing arrangements of its prominent leaders, are under close observation. Atishi, the current chief minister, is yet to finalise her new residence amid security upgrades, further illustrating the ongoing changes within AAP’s leadership structure.

Kejriwal’s new address marks a pivotal chapter for AAP as he prepares to lead the party’s campaign efforts across Delhi and beyond. With his resignation framed as a strategic move to seek a “certificate of honesty” from the electorate in the upcoming elections, all eyes are on how the public will respond to his call for validation.