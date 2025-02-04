Kejriwal urges Delhi voters to reject BJP’s alleged vote manipulation tactics

NEW DELHI: As Delhi’s Assembly elections approach, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to manipulate votes through fraudulent means. In a video message on the final day of campaigning, Kejriwal alleged that BJP workers, disguised as Election Commission officials, were visiting slum areas, offering money, and marking voters’ fingers with ink to prevent them from voting. He urged voters to be wary of these tactics, stressing that the Election Commission does not offer home voting. Kejriwal also warned that the BJP’s real agenda is to displace slum dwellers, citing the demolition of Dharavi slums in Mumbai as an example.

In response, AAP has distributed spy cameras and body cameras to its volunteers, particularly in slum and economically weaker localities, to capture any fraudulent activities. Kejriwal also announced the formation of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) that will act swiftly to prevent any illegal activity, ensuring perpetrators are arrested.

Kejriwal further accused the BJP of attempting to bribe slum dwellers with ₹3,000-₹5,000 while marking their fingers with ink. He urged voters to take the money but refuse the ink mark, as it would prevent them from voting on election day. Despite these alleged tactics, Kejriwal expressed confidence in AAP’s historic victory and BJP’s impending defeat, claiming that the BJP will use goons and police to intimidate voters.