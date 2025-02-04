Kejriwal to voters: Turn out in huge numbers

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has urged the people of Delhi to vote in overwhelming numbers to counter alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He claimed that BJP could tamper with up to 10 per cent of the votes and emphasised that the only way to defeat this was by securing a lead of more than 10 per cent.

In a video message, Kejriwal highlighted public concerns about the voting process. “Everywhere I go, people tell me, ‘Kejriwal ji, we vote for you, but we don’t know where our votes go. Kejriwal ji, take care of these machines; they are highly compromised,’” he said. He reiterated that according to his sources, the BJP could manipulate a portion of the votes, making it essential for AAP supporters to come out in large numbers. “That’s why you need to vote in overwhelming numbers, so much so that every single voter of ‘jhaadu’ (AAP’s election symbol) must come out to cast their vote,” he asserted.

Kejriwal explained that if AAP secures a 15 per cent lead, it would effectively result in a 5 per cent victory margin. “Give us a lead of over 10 per cent. Vote in such massive numbers, vote so decisively, that we overpower their machines. This is the only way to defeat their machine manipulation, by voting in huge numbers,” he said.

To ensure transparency in the election process, Kejriwal announced the launch of a dedicated website where AAP will upload crucial polling booth data on the night of February 5. “As a precaution, we have created a website. Based on lessons from the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, we have decided to upload six key details from every polling booth,”

he stated.

The website will track key polling details, helping detect discrepancies during counting. Kejriwal urged AAP supporters to vote in large numbers, stressing that a unified turnout would prevent EVM manipulation and ensure every ‘jhaadu’ vote counts.