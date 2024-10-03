Kejriwal to vacate Delhi CM residence in 1-2 days: AAP

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to relocate with his family to a new official residence within the next few days.



This move follows his resignation from the chief ministerial position earlier this month and reflects a significant transition in his political journey.

According to party sources, Kejriwal has finalised a move to one of the two official bungalows designated for AAP Rajya Sabha MPs located on Feroz Shah Road, near Mandi House.

The decision to shift comes as Kejriwal prepares to vacate his official residence at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, a process he aims to complete before the onset of the Navratri festival, which begins on October 3.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the AAP confirmed, “A house has been finalised in the New Delhi area for the AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, where he will move along with his family in the next one to two days.”

The party also noted the strategic location of the new residence, highlighting that it is only a short distance from the AAP headquarters on Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Living in the New Delhi area is particularly meaningful for Kejriwal, as it allows him to remain closely connected to his constituents in the Delhi Assembly.

His relocation signifies not only a personal transition but also a reaffirmation of his ongoing commitment to serve the people of Delhi.

The party had previously requested the Central government to provide an official residence for Kejriwal, emphasising his role as the head of a national party.

The new bungalow represents a continuation of his public service, ensuring he remains accessible to both party members and the citizens he represents.

As Kejriwal prepares for this significant change in his living arrangements, the timing coincides with the auspicious Navratri festival, which many view as an ideal time for new beginnings.

This transition marks a pivotal moment for the AAP leader, as he looks to navigate his future in Delhi’s political landscape while settling into his new home.