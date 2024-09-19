Kejriwal to vacate CM’s bungalow, give up security, confirms AAP MP

New Delhi: In a bold move following his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post, Arvind Kejriwal has decided to forgo all government facilities, including official accommodation and security, according to Sanjay Singh, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha MP. Singh addressed the media on Wednesday, emphasising Kejriwal’s commitment to living like a common citizen.



Singh stated that Kejriwal and his family will vacate the official residence within 15 days as they search for alternative accommodation. He expressed the sentiments of Delhi residents, who are reportedly saddened by Kejriwal’s resignation. “They are asking what was the need for an honest chief minister, who has done a lot for the 2-crore people of Delhi, to resign?” Singh noted. The backdrop to Kejriwal’s resignation includes ongoing allegations of corruption from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh insisted that these accusations lack evidence, stating, “Not even an iota of proof was found.” He highlighted Kejriwal’s integrity, asserting, “Had he been a ‘typical thick-skinned’ leader, he would not have bothered about it and continued to occupy the chair.”

Singh pointed out that the Supreme Court had previously ruled in favour of Kejriwal, stating that the actions of central investigative agencies were politically motivated.

“Had there been any other leader, he would have said, he will continue in his post. But Arvind Kejriwal decided that we will go to the people’s court,” Singh added.

He urged the citizens of Delhi to consider the potential fallout of Kejriwal’s departure. “If Arvind Kejriwal is not there, free education will stop in Delhi,” Singh warned. He also cited the risk of losing free electricity, healthcare services, and benefits for women and the elderly, claiming, “The BJP will stop all free facilities being given to Delhiites.”

Kejriwal’s decision to resign is framed not just as a personal choice but as a political strategy aimed at reinforcing his integrity. Singh asserted, “Arvind Kejriwal is the first leader in the history of India, who is saying with pride that if I am honest, vote for me, else not.”

As AAP prepares for the upcoming elections, Singh expressed confidence that the electorate would recognize Kejriwal’s honesty and service, stating, “We have full faith that Arvind Kejriwal will get a certificate of his honesty with a huge majority in the people’s court.”

The AAP remains focused on its legacy of providing essential services to Delhiites, framing the upcoming elections as a referendum on the party’s commitment to public welfare versus the BJP’s alleged intentions to strip away these benefits.