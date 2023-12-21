Kejriwal to skip ED questioning

Skipping the summon issued by the ED for questioning on December 21, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course at a Vipassana centre in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday.

Kejriwal arrived at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana centre, located at Anandgarh, around 11 km from Hoshiarpur, even as the Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to the Delhi chief minister for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

He had left at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for the pre-scheduled meditation course. It is for the first time that the AAP national convener will be practising Vipassana in Punjab.

Kejriwal, a regular practitioner of Vipassana, had practised it in Jaipur, Nagpur, and Bengaluru in the past.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique in which practitioners abstain from any communication, either by talking or via gestures, for an extended period to restore their mental well-being.

Kejriwal will commence a 10-day mindfulness meditation retreat scheduled to start at 8 pm.

During this meditation retreat, Kejriwal will refrain from participating in any official duties and will adhere to the centre’s regulations, which include abstaining from the use of mobile phones, internet, television, or newspapers.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday had questioned the timing of the ED summons, saying the party’s lawyers are studying the notice and “legally correct” steps will be taken.

They said Kejriwal’s Vipassana session was “pre-scheduled” and the information was in the public domain.

“Everyone knows the chief minister is leaving for Vipassana on December 19. He regularly goes for this meditation course. It’s a pre-scheduled and pre-announced plan,” AAP MP Raghav Chadha had said.

Earlier, Kejriwal was summoned by the ED on November 2 but he skipped the questioning alleging the notice was illegal and politically motivated.