Kejriwal to hold ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ on October 6

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, is poised to address the ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ program once again on



Sunday, October 6, at Chhatrasal Stadium. This initiative serves as a vital platform for citizens to voice their concerns and grievances directly to the government, reinforcing AAP’s commitment to participatory governance.

The previous edition of ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ took place on September 22 at Jantar Mantar, where Kejriwal engaged with the public on a variety of pressing issues. This innovative approach has been a

hallmark of Kejriwal’s administration since he first took office in 2013, aiming to foster a more transparent and accountable government.

Kejriwal has emphasised the importance of direct communication between the government and the citizens of Delhi.

He stated, “By engaging directly with citizens, we aim to bridge the gap between the government and the populace.” This program allows residents to present their issues in an open forum, ensuring that their voices are not only heard but also acknowledged by their leaders.

The ‘Janata Ki Adalat’ initiative is part of AAP’s broader mission to make governance more accessible and participatory, encouraging citizens to actively engage with their government. As the event approaches, expectations are high for Kejriwal to address a range of local concerns and to continue fostering a dialogue that empowers the people of Delhi.