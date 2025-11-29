Kejriwal to Centre: Scrap 18% GST on air purifiers

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to remove the 18 per cent GST on air and water purifiers, calling it an unfair burden on families grappling with hazardous pollution across Delhi–NCR.

He said clean air and water are basic rights and criticised the government for taxing people instead of providing solutions. Air quality has plunged into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, with no relief expected next week. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure poses serious risks, especially for vulnerable groups, renewing debate over taxing essential protective equipment like purifiers.