Kejriwal starts second phase of ‘padyatra’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal kicked off the second phase of his ‘padyatra’ in Rajouri Garden on Sunday, rallying thousands of enthusiastic supporters as he campaigned for the upcoming 2025 Delhi elections.

The event underscored a pivotal choice for voters: to preserve the progress Delhi has achieved or to return to a time marked by power cuts, inflated utility bills, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Kejriwal’s ‘padyatra’ drew significant crowds, with residents lining the streets to express their support. Addressing the gathering, he stated, “This election is not just about re-electing the Aam Aadmi Party. It’s about saving Delhi.” He emphasised that under his leadership, the city has transformed, with achievements that set a benchmark for governance across India.

Reflecting on the improvements in Delhi’s power supply, Kejriwal remarked, “Earlier people used to pay up to Rs 10,000 for electricity; today they get zero bills.” He highlighted that during peak demand this year, reaching 8,500 MW, there were no power cuts, a stark contrast to the 8-hour outages that plagued the city when his administration first took charge. “Not a single power cut occurred in Delhi, which now enjoys 24-hour electricity,” he added, touting his government’s success in providing reliable utility services.

Kejriwal pledged to tackle the issue of inflated water bills, promising that if re-elected, he would “waive all these bills within a month.” He reminded residents of his prior commitments, recalling, “I went street to street back then, did we do it or not?” This engagement with the public is a cornerstone of his campaign, as he aims to showcase his administration’s accomplishments while addressing ongoing concerns.

Kejriwal also voiced his concerns over BJP’s governance in other states, asserting, “They just want control over Delhi so they can turn it into another UP, Haryana, Gujarat, or Madhya Pradesh.” He contrasted AAP’s record with that of the BJP, highlighting

the latter’s failure to provide essential services like free electricity or education in states under its rule.

“Ask people in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, or Rajasthan about their electricity bills,” he challenged, underscoring AAP’s commitment to affordable utilities.

Earlier in the morning, Sanjay Singh, a senior AAP leader, during a press conference noted that the first phase of the padyatra had already established a strong public connection. “Wherever he went, people expressed their affection, acknowledging that he is the only person who has shown change in Delhi over the past ten years,” Singh said. He criticized the BJP for attempting to disrupt the padyatra, claiming they resorted to “violence in an attempt to hinder his padyatra” due to the public support Kejriwal received.

The padyatra will continue through November and December, with Kejriwal visiting various constituencies to further engage with

voters and outline his vision for Delhi’s future. Singh emphasised the importance of these efforts, stating, “We will not allow any harm to Delhi or Arvind Kejriwal’s initiatives.” He called on the public to

participate actively, highlighting the stakes of the

upcoming election.