Kejriwal skips ED summons again, offers to answer questionnaire instead

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, skipping his third Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the ongoing Delhi excise policy case, wrote on Wednesday reiterating his offer to answer a questionnaire rather than appearing in person. He cited his busy schedule with Rajya Sabha elections and Republic Day preparations as reasons for the non-compliance.

Kejriwal’s previous refusals to appear, on November 2 and December 21, were based on his claim that the notices were “illegal and politically motivated.” This time, he elaborated on his objections, questioning the “real intent, ambit, nature, sweep and scope” of the investigation and expressed concern about the ED’s “unwarranted secrecy and opacity.” He pointed out that the agency hadn’t responded to his earlier inquiries about the nature of his summons — as a witness or an accused.

Despite his non-appearance, Kejriwal expressed willingness to cooperate through a questionnaire. He also emphasised his commitment to the rule of law and readiness to assist in any “fair, just, and expedient” investigation. However, he further argued that the ED’s silence fueled his suspicion of “vested interests and extraneous considerations” influencing the probe.

The AAP, Kejriwal’s party, echoed these concerns, accusing the ED of attempting to tarnish his reputation and stop his campaigning for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They questioned the timing of the summons, just before the Rajya Sabha elections, and the leak of the notice to the media before it even reached Kejriwal. The party asserted Kejriwal was ready to cooperate with the agency but claimed the summonses were sent with the intention to arrest him. The BJP, meanwhile, criticised Kejriwal’s avoidance of the summons, claiming it demonstrated his lack of faith in the judicial system and his intention to conceal the truth. They asserted that his refusal to appear suggested a strong case of corruption against him.