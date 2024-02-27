Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons, says he will appear if court says so

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday skipped the seventh Enforcement Directorate summons to him in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, saying he will appear before the agency if a court orders him to do so.

Kejriwal, who on Monday visited Rajghat along with ministers and MLAs of the AAP to mark one year of the arrest of his former deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with the case, alleged that the summons was a tool to pressure him into leaving the INDIA block.

He asserted the AAP would not break its alliance with the Congress, another constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), with which his party has entered into a seat-sharing deal in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat for the Lok Sabha polls.

A city court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the Delhi chief minister to appear before it on March 16.

The AAP convener sought to know whether the Union government and the ED do not trust the court and said the probe agency itself moved the court in the matter and they should now wait for its order.

Kejriwal has so far skipped seven summonses by the ED. The agency issued the seventh summons to the Delhi chief minister last week, asking him to appear before it for questioning. “If the court says go, then I will go,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal and his party have alleged that the summonses issued by the ED were “illegal”.

“They want us to break the alliance. Their message basically is that we should quit the alliance,” he said, claiming there were informal messages to that effect from different quarters.