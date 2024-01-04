Kejriwal ‘shaking in fear’, says BJP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is “shaking in fear” and not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate because he knows that he is the “kingpin” of the alleged liquor policy scam, the BJP said on Wednesday.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “Outright dishonest and sinister Arvind Kejriwal is shaking in fear and making one after another lame excuse to skip ED summons.”

“It won’t be wrong to say that Kejriwal is afraid today because he knows that his arrest is imminent, he is aware that he is the kingpin and has no answers (to ED’s questions). That’s why he is trying to evade the process of law,” Bhatia told reporters at a press conference at the party headquarters.

The BJP leader said it would have never happened in the history of independent India that someone “ordered” a probe agency to withdraw its summons.

“But a corrupt and sinister Arvind Kejriwal tells ED to withdraw its summons. Mr Arvind Kejriwal, you are not above the law,” he charged, saying it is the right of the probe agencies to take action against corruption “as per evidence”.

Bhatia said that if Kejriwal felt that the ED had issued summons to him out of any alleged “political vendetta”, he should have approached the court seeking relief.

“Why didn’t he approach court so far if the ED’s summons are politically moti