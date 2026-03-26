Kejriwal says voters feel ‘cheated’ by BJP

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at the BJP government in Delhi and said the people of the Capital are feeling “cheated” for voting for the saffron party.



The remarks follow a resident of Rajinder Nagar flagging a water-related issue, claiming there has been no water in his area for the past four days.

Responding to the post, Kejriwal claimed the ruling party has failed to deliver on governance and focused on criticising him instead.

“Delhiites are feeling cheated after voting for them (BJP),” Kejriwal said.

Reacting to Delhi BJP sharpening its attack on him by sharing a video that labels him “Delhi’s Rehman Dakait” while highlighting alleged extravagance in the controversial “Sheesh Mahal” bungalow, Kejriwal said the ruling party has failed to deliver on governance and has instead focused on criticising him.

“The BJP came to power by attacking Kejriwal, and it continues doing so instead of addressing public issues,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh recently released a video titled ‘Dhurandhar 3’, in which he is seen touring the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow that served as Kejriwal’s official residence as the chief minister from 2015 to 2024.

The video shows various features of the bunglow, including a jacuzzi and chandeliers, while alleging excessive expenditure on its renovation.

“They (BJP) came to power by hurling abuses at me, and for the next four years, they will do nothing but keep hurling abuses at me. They neither know how to run a government, nor do they have any desire to do do,” Kejriwal said.