Kejriwal says ‘acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jane waale hain’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tweaked the BJP’s 2014 poll slogan to hit out at the prime minister, saying “acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jaane waale hain” as he exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in this Lok Sabha election.



The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal for the first time in election meetings on Monday, praised her for taking command of the poll campaigning in his absence and described her as “Jhansi Ki Rani”.

“Today I have brought my wife also with me. She took charge of everything in my absence. When I was in jail, she used to come to meet me. I used to inquire about the well-being of my Delhiites through her and send my messages to you. She is like Jhansi ki Rani,” Kejriwal said at a street corner meeting in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar constituency.

Sunita Kejriwal also addressed the people and appealed to them to vote for AAP so that her husband is not sent to jail again.

“It is because of your blessings that my husband is here with us today. God helps those who do the right thing. Now if you don’t want my husband to go back to jail, vote for AAP on May 25,” she said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. The apex court has granted interim bail to the AAP leader till June 1, the last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election, and asked him to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

Kejriwal again repeated his promise of full statehood for Delhi if elected to power.

“I am telling you on June 4, Modi ji’s government will not be formed. Everywhere people are angry with them (BJP) due to inflation and unemployment during their rule.

“People have made up their mind to oust them...On June 4, acche din aane waale hain, Modi ji jaane waale hain ( good days are on their way, Modi is on his way out,” he said. In 2014, Modi stormed to power on the popular slogan of ‘Acche din aane waale hain’ (good days are on their way).

At another poll meeting in Shahdara, Kejriwal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of using foul language for his political opponents including NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.