Kejriwal referring to excise case bail order to shift focus from ‘renovation scam’: BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP Monday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of trying to divert attention from the Rs 45-crore “scam” involving the renovation of his official residence by repeatedly referring to the bail granted to two accused in the excise



policy case.

With the Delhi court repeatedly denying bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia and the “loss of public image” due to the “bungalow scam”, Kejriwal now is trying to create the perception that there is no liquor scam, Delhi BJP president Virendra

Sachdeva said.

“But people want to know if there is no liquor scam then why former deputy chief minister Sisodia is in jail,” he added.

Sachdeva also challenged Kejriwal to a debate over the issue.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Kejriwal alleged that the excise policy case was a desperate attempt by the BJP to “malign an honest party like AAP”.