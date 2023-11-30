Kejriwal praises MCD for move to hire security personnel for its schools

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday praised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for passing a proposal to recruit more than 6,500 security guards and sweepers for its schools.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal said, ‘Today there is another good news for the people of Delhi. We have passed the proposal of 6,589 new jobs in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. These new jobs will include 2,949 security guards and 3,640 cleaning personnel. MCD schools will now have separate sweepers for cleanliness and security guards for security.’

‘Like the Delhi government, we are also working on education on priority basis in the MCD. These new jobs will also provide employment to many of our youth. Our aim is to prepare the coming generation and provide them a better environment. We will not allow any shortcomings in the field of education at any level,’ he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party-controlled MCD House Wednesday gave its approval to 17 proposals including one for hiring of 2,949 security guards and 3,640 sweepers at MCD schools, stadiums, science museums, science centres and auditoriums.