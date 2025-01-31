Kejriwal pledges healthcare, job security, housing for govt staff

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a series of welfare measures for staff working in government residences. He promised seven key guarantees, including a job registration portal, staff hostels, wage protections, and access to healthcare, housing, and insurance schemes.

Kejriwal highlighted the difficulties faced by staff employed in the homes of government officers, MPs, and ministers. “In many government residences, the people working in their homes are referred to as ‘servants’ (staff), and there are many problems in their lives, one would be shocked to know about them,” he said. He pointed out that when officials or MPs vacate their residences, their staff often lose both their jobs and homes. “Their existence is highly temporary. They live with constant anxiety about whether they will have work for the next two or three years,” he added.

To address these concerns, Kejriwal announced the creation of a Servant/Staff Registration Portal to help match job seekers with new employers. “A Government Personal Servant/Staff Card will also be introduced, allowing access to various government benefits,” he said.

He further promised that staff hostels would be set up to provide temporary housing for those who lose their jobs. “If someone becomes homeless due to a transfer, they will have a place to stay,” he said. Additionally, EWS housing will be made available at affordable rates. Healthcare access will be ensured through Mobile Mohalla Clinics. Kejriwal also vowed to introduce laws regulating working hours, salaries, and conditions, stating, “This will be made a criminal offense, and anyone violating it will face legal action.”

Staffers will also receive financial security. “Like auto drivers, they will get ₹10 lakh life insurance, ₹5 lakh health insurance, ₹1 lakh for a daughter’s wedding, and scholarships for their children,” Kejriwal said.

AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha pledged to push for central government action. “These employees mostly work under officials and ministers of the central government. The Delhi government will fulfill its promises, and we will urge the Centre to act on the rest,” Kejriwal stated.

Government staff union representative Jagmohan welcomed the announcement, saying, “Only Arvind Kejriwal has thought about our problems. He listened to us, and for that, I am greatly thankful.”