Kejriwal not keeping well, being ‘harassed a lot’, claims wife Sunita

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, voiced concerns on Thursday about her husband’s health and treatment, alleging that he is not faring well and is facing significant harassment.



Kejriwal, who has been in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case related to the defunct Delhi excise policy, saw his custody extended till April 1 by a court in the national Capital.

During a court hearing, Sunita Kejriwal addressed reporters, expressing worry over her husband’s condition. She stated, “He has not

been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This

tyranny won’t last and people will give a reply.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s health has been a topic of concern since his arrest, with his wife highlighting the challenges he is facing while in custody. The ED custody extension came amid ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the alleged money laundering case linked to the former Delhi excise policy.

Despite the legal challenges and health concerns, supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party leader remain optimistic, echoing Kejriwal’s wife sentiment that the current situation will not persist indefinitely. As the legal battle continues, there is anticipation among supporters and observers

regarding the eventual resolution of the case and its implications for the political landscape in Delhi.

The comments from Sunita Kejriwal shed light on the personal toll the ongoing legal proceedings have taken on the Chief Minister and his family. The development underscores the broader impact

of such cases on individuals involved in high-profile legal battles, extending beyond the realm of politics to personal well-being and familial dynamics.