Kejriwal meets newly elected AAP MLAs, asks them to work for people

New Delhi: A day after AAP was ousted from power in Delhi, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal met its 22 newly elected MLAs at his Ferozshah Road residence here on Sunday and asked them to work for the people.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, outgoing chief minister Atishi, who is among the 22 AAP leaders who weathered the BJP storm, said the party will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the saffron party delivers on its promises.

Kejriwal directed the newly elected MLAs to serve the people and solve their problems, she said.

“AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the BJP pays Rs 2,500 per month to women by March 8 as promised by it, provides 300 units of free electricity and continues other facilities for the people,” Atishi said.

She added that the party’s MLAs will ensure the BJP does not discontinue the free services and facilities that the AAP government provided in the past 10 years.

Atishi said the leader of opposition will be nominated during the legislative party meeting of the AAP in the coming days.

Later in the day, Kejriwal also met AAP candidates who lost the elections.