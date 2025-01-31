Kejriwal lies like Modi, says Rahul

New Delhi: In a stinging attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the former Delhi chief minister “lies just like Narendra Modi” but is probably more “cunning” and “sophisticated” than the prime minister.

Addressing a public meeting in the Badli constituency here in the run-up to the February 5 Assembly polls, Gandhi asserted that he and his party can never compromise with the BJP. “We will die but never compromise with these people.”

Gandhi also lashed out at Kejriwal over his five-year-old promise of making Yamuna water potable and his press conference on Thursday, saying it reflected his “hollowness”.

The AAP supremo on Thursday claimed that for the past several days, water with extremely dangerous ammonia levels has been flowing into the Yamuna from Haryana. “When CM Atishi called her Haryana counterpart, urging him to stop sending this toxic water, he did nothing,” Kejriwal alleged.

At the public meeting of the Congress on Thursday, Gandhi said, “He (Kejriwal) speaks lies one after another just like Modi, there is no difference. There is only one thing, probably Kejriwal is even more ‘chalaak (cunning)’ than even Modi. So, you must not forget who stands with you, who protects the Constitution and who speaks the truth.”

The former Congress chief claimed that his party has delivered what he has promised, including in Karnataka and Telangana, where the Congress is in power.

“It is a battle of ideologies. On one side there is the BJP and RSS and on the other, there is the Congress. They (BJP and RSS) spreads hatred, violence and fear among people. We have said clearly wherever they spread hatred, we will open ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’,” Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged the BJP spreads violence and hatred. When people got killed in riots, Kejriwal and his party people did not stand with those affected, Gandhi alleged.

“One ideology works to protect the Constitution and the other wants to finish it off. Mahatma Gandhi was killed on this day (October 30, 1948) because he was fighting hatred, he was uniting Hindus,

Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs, and protecting Dalits. Who killed him? The same people whose ideology is burning the country today,” the former Congress chief said.

Kejriwal thinks the people of the country do not understand but the truth is that he and Manish Sisodia indulged in corruption, he alleged.