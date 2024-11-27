Kejriwal leads ‘Padyatra’ in Dwarka, vows to restore safety within Capital

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal led a ‘Padyatra’ in Dwarka Assembly constituency on Wednesday, engaging directly with the people in a show of strength and solidarity. During the padyatra, a massive crowd gathered, welcoming Kejriwal with garlands and chanting, “Phir Laayenge Kejriwal” (We will bring Kejriwal again).

As he walked through the streets of Dwarka, Kejriwal expressed his deep connection with the people. “In every smile and blessing, there was one clear message, trust in AAP and hope for a better tomorrow,” he said. He criticised the current state of Delhi under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly under the leadership of Amit Shah, for making the city unsafe. “Amit Shah ji has made the situation in Delhi so bad that today, daughters are afraid to step out of their homes,” Kejriwal stated, vowing to make Delhi safe. “We swear that we will make Delhi safe again, whether we have power or not,” he added.

Kejriwal further warned that remaining silent would result in a deteriorating situation. “If we stay silent today, Delhi will no longer be livable,” he said, expressing his commitment to taking action to restore safety. He recounted a recent firing incident in Nangloi, where a shopkeeper was attacked by gunmen.

“The police may have caught the attackers, but the masterminds remain free,” Kejriwal pointed out, criticizing the police’s inability to address the larger issues of law and order under the BJP government.

The AAP leader also took the opportunity to highlight the successes of his government, citing improvements in electricity, education, and healthcare. “You gave me the responsibility to fix electricity, and I did that. You asked me to fix schools, and now Delhi’s government schools are among the best in the country,” he remarked. Kejriwal contrasted this with the BJP’s failure to improve Delhi’s law and order. “You gave Amit Shah the responsibility to make Delhi safe, and instead, he has allowed gang wars to flourish across the city,” he said.

Reaffirming his pledge, Kejriwal stated, “Today, I swear we will make Delhi safe, whether or not we have power. My power comes from the people, and as long as the people are with me, I have all the power I need.”

The ‘Padyatra’ was a spectacle of support, with many carrying posters that read, “Phir Laayenge Kejriwal,” and donning AAP caps. Local residents, including children and senior citizens, showered Kejriwal with praise and blessings, making the event a powerful demonstration of public backing for the AAP leader.